Chevron Reports Dividend Increases Amid Fluctuating Oil Prices

NEW YORK, January 1, 2026 — Chevron Corporation, one of the world’s largest oil producers, announced its plans for dividend increases even as oil prices continue to fluctuate. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a daily production of 3.61 million barrels, an increase of 8% from the previous year, largely due to advances in the Tengizchevroil, Permian Basin, and Gulf of Mexico projects.

Chevron, which traces its roots back to the Standard Oil Company founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1870, has seen its stock rebound slightly, closing the year at $152.41. The company has a long history of returning value to shareholders, having paid increasing dividends from $0.81 in 2012 to $1.71 this December.

In the face of tough economic conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, Chevron has managed to maintain dividend payouts. The Board of Directors declared the most recent quarterly dividend payable on December 10, 2025, with projected annual increases of about 5% expected moving forward, primarily driven by robust cash flow from oil operations.

Chevron’s upstream business unit has historically been its strongest performer, contributing significantly to its earnings. In 2022, this unit reported earnings of $12.6 billion in the U.S. and $17.7 billion internationally. These figures have enabled Chevron to sustain its dividend policy despite challenging market conditions.

However, analysts caution that Chevron may not guarantee the previous rates of dividend increases in the coming years. Lower oil prices are influencing the forecast, with Brent crude trading at $60.85 per barrel on the last trading day of 2025, a 48-cent dip.

Further complicating Chevron’s outlook is the expected dip in oil prices. Analysts anticipate prices could fall to between $55 and $60 per barrel in 2026 due to oversupply, even as demand remains stable. Chevron’s leadership insists that long-term investments in high-return assets, including their operations in Guyana, will sustain profitability.

Despite the current climate, investors are keeping a watchful eye on Chevron’s performance, which regularly draws attention due to its solid dividend track record and strategic decisions aimed at maximizing profitability amidst a dynamic market.