Chevy Chase Embarks on Christmas Vacation Tour in 2025

NEWARK, New Jersey – Iconic comedian Chevy Chase, known for his role in “National Lampoon‘s Christmas Vacation,” will embark on an eight-show tour starting on Nov. 20, 2025. This tour celebrates the classic 1989 festive film. Chase will visit Newark on Dec. 18, bringing his unique humor and nostalgia to fans.

At each show, Chase will screen his beloved Christmas film, followed by a moderated discussion and a lively audience Q&A session. “I’ve seen this movie probably almost a hundred times, but watching it with the crowd made it extra special,” shared a fan from a previous event. They recalled the excitement of seeing popular scenes as the audience laughed and clapped along.

The 81-year-old comedian, who has maintained a quick wit throughout his career, will interact with fans and share stories about his time in the industry. “When Chevy and his wife came out, he did a little dance, and everyone stood up to give him a standing ovation!” another audience member noted.

Tickets for all nine shows, including the exclusive “Fletch” screening, are available through Vivid Seats. Prices are subject to change based on demand, with a promise of secure transactions and ticket delivery before the event.

On Dec. 18, Chase will be joined on stage by his wife, Jayni Chase, for a live conversation about the film and their careers. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a post-show photo opportunity with the veteran actor.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. This special evening at Prudential Hall is set to kick off the holiday season, offering fans a blend of classic comedy and interactive entertainment.

For those eager to see more of Chevy Chase, the tour promises to be an unforgettable night full of holiday spirit and laughter.