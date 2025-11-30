Chevy Chase’s Influence on Stranger Things Revealed in Final Season

LOS ANGELES, CA — The beloved Netflix series Stranger Things returns this week for its fifth and final season, bringing back the characters fans have watched grow from children to young adults in Hawkins, Indiana.

In trailers, the upcoming season seems to carry a unique tone, reminiscent of the iconic Chevy Chase comedy Fletch, a film that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer cite as an influence on the show. Actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, noted that the Duffers are meticulous in intertwining cinematic references each season, and this year’s surprises viewers by incorporating elements from the 1985 film.

“The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies,” Harbour said. “Fletch is one movie we get to play around and have fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from Stranger Things.”

As the series progresses, fans will notice Hopper adopting a casual, Fletch-like persona, as he embarks on a new adventure while delivering humorous lines, which adds a light-hearted twist to the darker themes of the season.

Stranger Things pays homage to various 1980s pop culture references, and Fletch is among them. Ads for the film appear on a marquee at the Starcourt Mall alongside other classics like Cocoon and Back to the Future, blending nostalgia with their own story.

Despite its comedic influences, the series remains rooted in thriller elements. The Duffer Brothers acknowledged that Chase’s trademark style has shaped their approach to humor and character development throughout the series. Chase, known for films like National Lampoon’s Vacation and Caddyshack, has left a mark on the show’s tone and atmosphere.

As the final season approaches, more behind-the-scenes insights about Chase’s impact on the series have surfaced. Many of the creative processes involved referencing his films, though the influence remains subtle. This blend of horror, humor, and nostalgia defines what fans love about Stranger Things.

As the series nears its end, viewers can look forward to discovering how these influences will culminate in the final episodes.