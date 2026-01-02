Chevy Chase’s Struggles With Addiction Revealed in New Documentary

Los Angeles, CA — A new CNN documentary set to premiere on January 1 reveals the challenges comedian Chevy Chase faced, including addiction to cocaine and alcohol. The film, ‘I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not,’ offers a glimpse into Chase’s past that many fans may not be aware of.

Film producer Alan Greisman recalls their time together in the late 1970s and early 1980s, highlighting Chase’s unique humor. Greisman shares a vivid memory of Chase having cocaine shipped to him in Hawaii disguised in a shaving cream can. ‘Every so often we’d have some cocaine flown in from the mainland,’ Chase confirmed, laughing as he remembered the days.

Ned Chase, Chevy’s brother, also recounts a time at a restaurant where a pyramid of cocaine was shared among guests. ‘There were about six to eight of us around the table, and the only person I knew was Chevy,’ he stated.

As Chase grew more erratic, it became challenging for him to work. Greisman recalls that during meetings about Chase’s film ‘Modern Problems,’ which mirrors his drug struggles, he would openly use cocaine. ‘Chevy pours coke on the table and starts sniffing it,’ Greisman said. ‘We were supposed to be having a rational discussion about a movie.’

Chase’s wife, Jayni Chase, discusses how she learned about his cocaine addiction after a call from their ENT doctor. Following an intervention, Chevy admitted he needed help and went to the Betty Ford Center. Unfortunately, he only lasted one week. Jayni noted that although he had relapses, he primarily stayed clean after that.

The documentary also addresses Chase’s ongoing battles with depression and alcohol dependency, particularly during his time on NBC’s ‘Community.’ Jayni shares her observations about his drinking habits during that period. ‘I realized he was getting a six-pack of organic red wine, and after about four days, it was gone,’ she recounted.

Former colleagues like Goldie Hawn share their positive experiences with Chase, highlighting his caring nature despite his struggles. Hawn recalls a tender moment with her son, showing the softer side of the comedian.

‘The thing about fame is that it doesn’t really change you, except everything around you changes,’ said D'Angelo, a fellow collaborator.

‘I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not’ will air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET on January 1.