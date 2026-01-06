Sports
Cheyenne Boys Basketball Triumphs Over Chaparral
HENDERSON, Nev. — On Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, the Cheyenne Varsity Boys Basketball team claimed a significant victory against Chaparral High School with a final score of 68-58.
The Desert Shields showcased their strength and teamwork throughout the game. Cheyenne relied heavily on their star player, Aedyn Keeno, whose performance on the court was pivotal. His ability to drive to the basket and create scoring opportunities was evident, contributing to team momentum.
Coach Mike Johnson praised his team’s effort, stating, “We worked hard on our defense and offensive strategies, and it paid off today. The guys stayed focused and executed our game plan.”
Prior to this win, Cheyenne faced a tough stretch of games, including a loss to Capistrano Valley Christian and a narrow defeat against Churchill County. However, the team rebounded well against Chaparral, marking a turning point in their season.
Throughout the game, Cheyenne’s aggressive play resulted in numerous rebounds and assists, demonstrating their commitment to teamwork. The Desert Shields accumulated 63 points, 16 assists, and 33 rebounds, marking a strong collective performance.
Cheyenne will look to continue their winning ways in their next match, hoping to build on this success against future opponents.
