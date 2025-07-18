The Chi Season 7 Breaks Streaming Records at Showtime

CHICAGO, IL – Season 7 of Showtime‘s hit series ‘The Chi‘ is performing exceptionally well, attracting 1.78 million cross-platform viewers in just three days after airing its mid-season episode, according to the network’s report on July 16, 2025. This impressive number reflects a 23% increase from the season-to-date average of 1.45 million viewers.

The recent episode has broken records as the most streamed in the series’ history, although Showtime has not released specific streaming numbers. Previously, the Season 7 premiere had garnered 2 million viewers over the first week, making the mid-season episode’s achievement all the more significant.

‘The Chi,’ which debuted in 2018, tells the coming-of-age stories of a group of residents from the South Side of Chicago. As the show continues to grow in popularity, it has received a Season 8 renewal, tying it with other successful Showtime series like ‘Dexter‘ and ‘Weeds‘ for the second-longest run, only behind ‘Shameless.’

The series is created and produced by Lena Waithe under her production company, Hillman Grad. Key cast members include Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, and Yolonda Ross, among others. With a strong production team that includes Common and Justin Hillian, the show’s quality continues to shine.

Fans are already looking forward to what Season 8 will bring, especially after seeing the characters develop over the seasons. Viewer comments reflect a deep appreciation for the show’s authentic representation and storytelling.

As the season progresses, it remains clear that ‘The Chi’ continues to resonate with its audience, keeping them engaged and eager for more episodes, with the next one airing on July 20, 2025.