Chicago Air and Water Show Returns This Weekend

CHICAGO — The Chicago Air and Water Show is set to take place this weekend, August 16-17, along the lakefront, drawing over a million spectators. This annual event features thrilling aerial performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, among others.

The show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. While the event is free, good viewing spots are available at Ohio Street Beach and along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street Beach. The beaches open at 6 a.m., but there will be no public seating areas or parking at North Avenue Beach.

Rehearsals are scheduled for Friday, leading up to the main event. Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the show, stating, “The Chicago Air & Water Show is one of our city’s most beloved summer traditions, bringing together residents and visitors from around the world to enjoy an exciting, family-friendly experience on our beautiful lakefront.”

This year marks a special anniversary, celebrating the 250th anniversary of both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. The show will also feature historic aircraft, including World War II-era planes flown by Warbird Thunder Airshows.

Participants can expect an array of military and civilian representatives flying various aircraft, including the A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, and civilian acts like Bill Stein and Kevin Coleman performing aerobatics.

For transportation, extra public transit services will be in place, and it’s recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid long lines. Additional information on parking, access routes, and weather conditions can be found on the event’s official website.

In case of severe weather, temporary shelter will be available at select underpasses and pedway locations nearby. Local authorities advise attendees to be prepared for potential heat or storms over the weekend.

