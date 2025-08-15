Chicago Air and Water Show Set for August 16-17, 2025

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Air and Water Show returns August 16 and 17, 2025, bringing thrilling aerial performances to the city’s skyline. Festivities kick off with full rehearsals on August 15, starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. each day.

Headlining the event will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Herb Hunter, the long-time announcer, described the excitement: “It brings out the kid in you,” adding that he opens the show with the phrase, “It’s showtime.” More than a million spectators are expected at the free event over Lake Michigan, making it the largest of its kind in the country.

This year marks the 66th edition of the event, which began in 1959. The show can be viewed from various points along the lakefront, stretching from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the prime viewing area. Rooftop bars and waterfront restaurants will offer unobstructed views, while several cruise companies plan special trips for attendees.

The City of Chicago emphasized safety, stating all performances occur over a designated water area. All pilots conduct maneuvers in a conscientious manner, ensuring safety both before and during the show. “Safety precautions are taken at all times… When a plane does fly over buildings, it is merely doing so in its flight path to return to the show area or the airport,” the city said.

Systematic parking is limited around the beach, and attendees are encouraged to use public transit or nearby garages. CTA will increase service during the event to accommodate the expected crowd, enhancing accessibility to the festivities.

In addition to military displays such as the C-17 Globemaster III and the A-10 “Warthog,” the civilian performers include renowned pilots. Bill Stein will fly his high-performance plane, while Susan Dacy returns with her 1942 Stearman biplane, affectionately known as Big Red. “I try to take people back to what aviation was like about a hundred years ago,” she explained, aiming to recreate the romance of classic aviation.

The Chicago Air and Water Show has grown significantly since its inception, showcasing a diverse lineup of performers and thrilling aerial stunts. Stay tuned for live coverage during the show to catch all the spectacular moments as they unfold.