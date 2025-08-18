Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Prepares for Key Matchup Against Bills

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will face the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game tonight, featuring quarterback Caleb Williams in his starting role. Reserve quarterback Case Keenum is currently listed as day-to-day with a leg injury, which may see fellow reserve Tyson Bagent getting significant playing time.

Bagent, undrafted from Shepherd College, started last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, completing 13 of 19 passes for 103 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, achieving a passer rating of 77.3. Despite some struggles, including two sacks and a nine-yard scramble, he showcased potential that divided fan opinions.

Fans are split on Bagent’s performance, with some praising his skills and others questioning his viability as a backup. His story is compelling; he earned a roster spot and now looks poised to contribute to the team. Pro Football and Sports Network recently ranked him as the 30th backup quarterback, just ahead of former Bear Mitchell Trubisky.

Head Coach Ben Johnson has indicated that the team’s starters, including Williams, will play against the Bills. While specific playtime is uncertain, Johnson noted that the game would serve as another opportunity for Williams to gain experience in a live game setting.

As the Bears prepare for the game, they are also thinking ahead to final roster decisions as the preseason progresses. With limited opportunities remaining, Fans are eager to see which players will step up and solidify their positions on the final roster.