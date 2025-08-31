Chicago Bears Draft Standout Could Change Fantasy Football Landscape

CHICAGO, Ill. — With less than a week before the NFL regular season kicks off, fantasy football owners are on the hunt for hidden gems to boost their teams. The Chicago Bears offer a promising candidate in tight end Loveland, a first-round pick who analysts believe could greatly impact the league.

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen highlighted Loveland in his list of top fantasy rookies to draft. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 248 pounds, Loveland possesses quick footwork and strong route-running skills. Bowen noted, “Look for coach Ben Johnson to scheme matchups for Loveland, who fits as a fringe fantasy TE1 in Chicago’s upgraded offense.” The addition of Loveland aims to provide quarterback Caleb Williams with a reliable target in the passing game.

Loveland’s abilities extend beyond receiving, as he demonstrates effective blocking skills that, while not elite, still offer value. Johnson, who favors using two-tight end sets, often implemented this strategy during his previous role as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Fans may recall Johnson’s success developing tight end Sam LaPorta, chosen by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Under Johnson’s guidance, LaPorta has emerged as one of the NFL’s top tight ends, amassing 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Such success raises expectations for Loveland, who could emerge as a fantasy football standout in 2025.

In addition to Loveland, Bears fans are also paying attention to Caleb Williams, who enters the new season with high hopes. Pro Football Focus writer Ryan Kosko recently discussed the quarterbacks’ weaknesses, noting that Williams struggled with generating pressure and taking sacks during his rookie season. “Copy and paste from a year ago,” Kosko remarked, emphasizing the need for Williams to improve his decision-making under pressure.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is a crucial factor in Williams’ potential progress. This offseason, focus has shifted to quicker decision-making and maintaining composure in difficult situations. Early signs of improvement were evident during the preseason, as Williams completed 68% of his passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Life has been good for another Chicago rookie, wide receiver Jahdae Walker. Despite going undrafted in 2025, Walker secured a spot with the Bears and proved himself during training camp and preseason, recording eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, showcasing his clutch performance.

Walker was recently recognized in a PFF article highlighting the preseason All-Rookie team, where he earned accolades for his performance. His overall PFF grade stood at 87.9, with a receiving grade of 87.0. The Texas A&M product stood out by catching eight of his 11 targets, demonstrating his potential in the NFL.

Although he may start the season at the bottom of Chicago’s receiver depth chart, Walker’s impact on special teams and his ability to handle one-on-one coverage make him a player to watch. Bears fans have reason to be excited about Walker’s potential as he aims to contribute to a new-look offense alongside other promising rookies.