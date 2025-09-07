Chicago Bears Kick Off Promising 2025 Season Against Vikings

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bears are ready to start the 2025 NFL season on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm and new head coach Ben Johnson leading the team, fans are hopeful for a turnaround from last year’s disappointing performance.

Williams shattered franchise rookie passing records last fall, which has raised expectations for the upcoming season. Johnson, coming from a successful stint with the Detroit Lions, is seen as a vital addition to the Bears’ coaching staff.

The Bears have experienced a mix of excitement and skepticism among their fan base, who have endured their fair share of heartbreak in recent seasons. Making the playoffs seems possible, but the team faces stiff competition in the NFC North, a division that saw three teams combine for 40 wins last season.

“We need to get off to a good start,” said Johnson. “Playing against our division rivals right out of the gate is a challenge.”

As the season kicks off, the Bears face logistical challenges with game accessibility. In addition to traditional networks like CBS and Fox, games will stream on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Peacock, complicating viewing for fans.

The average monthly cable cost is projected between $85 and $100, covering most NFL games, with additional options for out-of-market games through services like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone.

General Manager Ryan Poles is optimistic about the team’s prospects, saying, “Caleb has shown significant growth, and we expect him to build on that.” However, there are concerns about the Bears’ offensive line, particularly the left tackle position.

“We’ve had some ups and downs in training camp, but I believe in this team,” Poles added.

The Bears will need to navigate their early schedule carefully. A strong start with divisional games could set the tone for the rest of the season. With players like tight end Cole Kmet and defensive end Montez Sweat stepping up, the team believes they have the pieces to compete effectively.

As they gear up for their opener against the Vikings, fans will be watching closely to see if the Bears can finally break through and make a playoff push.