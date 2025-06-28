Chicago Blackhawks Acquire Mason West in NHL Draft Trade

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Blackhawks made a significant move during the 2025 NHL Draft by trading the 29th overall pick to the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, they received the 34th and 62nd overall picks, along with a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

With their newly acquired 29th pick, the Blackhawks selected forward Mason West from the USHL‘s Fargo Force. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 218 pounds, West is an imposing figure on the ice and is set to join the Michigan State Spartans for the 2026-27 NCAA season.

West had an impressive season, scoring 27 goals and achieving 49 points in 31 games with Edina High School, before finishing the season with Fargo. In his brief stint with Fargo, he managed to tally one goal and nine points in 10 games, showcasing his ability to adapt to the higher level of competition.

What makes West particularly intriguing is his dual-sport talent; he has also excelled as a quarterback in high school and is being recruited for Division 1 football. This versatility raises questions about his long-term commitment to hockey, but the Blackhawks see potential in him as a future NHL player.

“He has a unique combination of size, skill, and hockey sense that we believe will serve him well as he develops,” said a Blackhawks scout. “His willingness to compete and dominate along with his fluid skating makes him a promising prospect.”

In the lead-up to the draft, many anticipated West would be a second-round pick, but his potential upside likely swayed Chicago to trade up for him. This selection marks another strategic move by the Blackhawks, who continue to build their roster with young talent.

As the 2025 NHL Draft progresses, Blackhawks fans are eager to see how this new prospect will develop, particularly with Rounds 2 to 7 set to take place soon.