Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade Celebrates 96 Years of Tradition

CHICAGO, IL — The 96th annual Bud Billiken Parade will take place on Saturday, August 9, marking a long-standing tradition celebrating back-to-school season and showcasing Chicago’s youth. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from the intersection of 39th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, marching through Bronzeville and concluding in Washington Park.

Since its inception in 1929, the Bud Billiken Parade has drawn hundreds of thousands of spectators, families, and performers to celebrate the talents of the city’s young people. This year, notable figures will serve as grand marshals, including the cast member from NBC’s “Chicago P.D.”, Bobby Franks, and other honorary marshals who are prominent community leaders.

The parade will feature a variety of performances including bands, dance teams, and cheerleaders. Following the procession, a festival in Washington Park will provide thousands of school supplies, health checks, and hair care services until 4 p.m. “This event is not just a parade; it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our youth,” said Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, who will also participate as an honorary marshal.

Parking near the event will be limited, and attendees are encouraged to use public transit. The Chicago Transit Authority recommends taking the No. 43 or No. 47 buses or exiting at the Indiana and Garfield stops to reach the parade route.

The Bud Billiken Parade holds the distinction of being the oldest and largest African American parade in the United States. It was created by Robert Sengstacke Abbott, founder of the Chicago Defender, to honor the newspaper’s young newsboys who promoted his publication. Today, it remains a significant cultural celebration reflecting the community’s commitment to education and empowerment.

For those unable to attend in person, ABC7 Chicago will broadcast a live two-hour special of the parade available online and across its Connected TV Apps.