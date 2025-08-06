Chicago Bulls Revive Iconic Black Pinstripe Jerseys for 2025-26 Season

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Bulls have unveiled their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2025-26 season, marking the return of the iconic black pinstripe uniforms that defined their success during the 1990s. This release comes as the Bulls seek to blend nostalgia with their ongoing pursuit of a refreshed identity.

Originally debuted in the 1995-96 season, these pinstripe jerseys were worn during a record-setting campaign where the Bulls clinched 72 victories and captured the NBA championship. The jerseys were also donned in the following season, as the team secured back-to-back titles.

The updated jersey features a black base with vivid red pinstripes and the word “CHICAGO” boldly emblazoned across the chest. The design includes modern modifications, such as the red and black piping around the neckline and arm holes, updating a classic look to fit contemporary aesthetics.

Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman participated in the announcement, expressing his enthusiasm for the return of the uniforms, which he called his favorite. “I remember when we first introduced this. It was legendary, man. These jerseys right here are legendary,” he said. Rodman’s contributions were pivotal during the Bulls’ championship runs in the 90s when these jerseys were in circulation.

Chicago will wear the pinstripe jerseys during select Statement Edition game nights throughout the upcoming season. Though they have not been in regular rotation since the 2012-13 season, this design remains a favorite among fans and players alike. The resurgence of this style aims to reconnect the current roster with the rich history of the franchise.

The new jerseys will hit the market on October 15, allowing fans to embrace the blend of past and present. With this rollout, the Bulls hope to inspire a new generation of supporters while honoring the legacy of past legends, like Jordan and Rodman.