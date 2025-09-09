Chicago Bulls Re-Sign Josh Giddey to Four-Year Contract

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bulls have secured a long-term future with point guard Josh Giddey, agreeing to a four-year, $100 million contract, according to his agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management on Tuesday.

The deal is fully guaranteed and does not include any player or team options. This contract solidifies Giddey’s role as a cornerstone of the Bulls following his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 offseason.

Giddey enjoyed a breakout season in Chicago, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He achieved career-high marks in several categories, including a 37.8 percent success rate on three-point attempts and recorded seven triple-doubles during the season, the second-most in Bulls history.

After the All-Star Break, Giddey’s performance escalated significantly, particularly following the trade of All-Star guard Zach LaVine. In his final games of the season, he posted averages of 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, showcasing his leadership abilities while shooting 50 percent overall.

On March 22, Giddey achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first player to record 15 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and eight steals in a single NBA game since the statistic became official in 1973-74.

The Bulls finished the previous season strong, clinching a Play-In Tournament spot with a 15-5 finish. Giddey played a crucial role in this run, contributing 20.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists across those games.

Despite a muscle tear in his shooting hand towards the end of the season, Giddey continued to perform at a high level. He was the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, known for his versatility on the court, and became the youngest player to record a triple-double at just 19 years and 84 days.

Giddey’s re-signing comes as a relief to Bulls fans, who were concerned about the potential fallout of his future with the team. General Manager Sam Presti noted Giddey’s potential but recognized the need for a strategic shift, leading to his trade to Chicago.

As the Bulls look ahead, Giddey’s growth as a player remains crucial, and this contract solidifies his place within the team’s plans moving forward.