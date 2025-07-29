Chicago Cubs Legend Ryne Sandberg Dies at 65

CHICAGO, IL – Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg, known for his iconic career with the Chicago Cubs, passed away at the age of 65 on July 28, 2025, according to a team announcement. Sandberg revealed in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Despite initially being declared cancer-free later that year, Sandberg announced in December that the disease had returned and spread to other organs. His family was by his side at home when he died.

“Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise,” said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts in a statement. He highlighted Sandberg’s dedication, integrity, and competitive spirit as defining traits of his career.

Throughout his 15-season playing career with the Cubs, Sandberg became a fan favorite, achieving 10 All-Star selections, nine Gold Glove awards, and seven Silver Slugger honors. He retired with a .285 batting average, 2,386 hits, 1,061 RBIs, and 282 home runs. His prestigious accolades included being named the 1984 National League MVP after hitting .314 and leading the league with 114 runs.

Sandberg joined the Cubs in 1982 and quickly established himself as a top player. He hit 40 home runs in 1990, becoming one of only a few second basemen to achieve that milestone. The franchise honored him with a statue outside Wrigley Field in June 2024, coinciding with the anniversary of the memorable ‘Sandberg Game.’

After retirement, Sandberg served as a manager for the Philadelphia Phillies and remained connected with the Cubs as a goodwill ambassador and analyst. He founded Ryno Kid Care, aimed at helping children with serious medical conditions and their families.

Sandberg is survived by his wife, Margaret; children Justin, Lindsey, Steven, BR, and Adriane; and 11 grandchildren. His legacy will endure not only in the record books but also in the hearts of Cubs fans and baseball enthusiasts worldwide.