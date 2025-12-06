Sports
Chicago Cubs Pursue Zac Gallen Amid Free Agency Rumors
CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Cubs are reportedly pursuing free-agent starting pitcher Zac Gallen as the winter MLB free agency period heats up. After missing out on Dylan Cease, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cubs are looking for other options to bolster their pitching staff.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs have had discussions with Gallen’s representatives regarding a multi-year contract that would average $22 million annually. The 30-year-old Gallen has been a strong performer, finishing in the top 10 of the Cy Young Award voting three times and averaging 32 starts over the past four seasons.
While initial reports suggested a deal was close, Passan quickly clarified that Gallen does not yet have an agreement in place. “Zac Gallen does not have a deal and is not close to finalizing one,” he stated, casting uncertainty on the Cubs’ push for the pitcher.
Despite the setback with Cease, the Cubs are looking at several other starting pitchers as potential targets. MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned that players like Ranger Suarez and Michael King could also be on the Cubs’ radar. The team’s management has indicated a commitment to spending more this offseason to enhance their roster.
The Cubs’ past hesitancy to invest in high-profile free agents may influence their pursuit of these pitchers. However, with the right financial decisions, the team hopes to return to playoff contention.
This story is still developing, and more information will be released as the situation unfolds.
