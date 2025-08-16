Sports
Chicago Cubs Struggle as Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance
Chicago, Illinois — The Chicago Cubs are currently facing pressure as their playoff aspirations hang by a thread. After defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Wednesday night, the Cubs (68-51) are still holding onto a 3.5-game lead over the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. However, with inconsistent play, doubts are growing about their ability to sustain this position.
Despite leading the National League Central for most of the season, the Cubs’ performance has dipped recently, allowing the Milwaukee Brewers to pull ahead. The Brewers are on a remarkable 11-game winning streak and currently hold a convincing 7.5-game lead in the division.
The Cubs face a daunting challenge to catch up, particularly with alarming injuries and player slumps. Key players, including outfield stars Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, have struggled significantly. Crow-Armstrong hit just 2-for-34 in the last nine games, while Tucker has gone without an extra-base hit in his last nine outings, raising concerns about the team’s offensive productivity.
Injuries are also a concern, especially to pitchers like Justin Steele. Trade deadline acquisitions have not panned out as hoped, with Michael Soroka landing on the injured list after his debut. However, the Cubs did welcome back pitcher Javier Assad, and Jameson Taillon is expected to rejoin the rotation soon.
With only a few weeks remaining in the season, every game counts for the Cubs. They need to maintain their position in the race and overcome their struggles, especially with the Mets, who have lost 13 of their last 15 games but are just half a game behind Chicago in the Wild Card race.
As the season approaches its final stretch, the Cubs are focused on regaining their momentum. Michael Busch‘s performance, highlighted by his early home run against the Blue Jays, indicates the potential resurgence of the team’s offensive capabilities. However, the team must support him with consistent contributions across the lineup to improve their chances of securing a playoff spot.
