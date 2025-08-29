Chicago DJ Discusses Evolution Before ARC Music Festival

Chicago, IL – DJ Hiroko Yamamura is set to take the stage at the ARC Music Festival in Union Park on Friday, August 29. The festival, which runs from August 29 to August 31, celebrates Chicago’s rich house music heritage.

Yamamura, a local favorite, has been part of every ARC Festival lineup since its inception in 2021. During a recent visit to WBEZ‘s Vocalo studios, she shared insights about her music journey, preparation for the festival, and advice for aspiring DJs.

“This is going to be the fourth year of the festival. I’m really honored to be part of it,” Yamamura said. “I still get surprised and excited about what this festival accomplishes each year.”

She acknowledges that performing at a large festival differs from spinning at local gigs, primarily due to the added pressure of a familiar audience. “Friends can be your toughest audience,” she reflected. “You want to deliver something fresh, especially to those who know you well.”

This year’s set will feature a back-to-back performance with Sydney-based DJ HAAi. “Playing with someone else always adds a unique flavor to the set,” she noted.

Yamamura recognizes that her eclectic music taste expands beyond house. “When I started DJing, I didn’t know the genres well. If something sounded good, I’d use it, no matter if it was pop or underground techno,” she explained.

Her musical journey began with classical training in an Asian American household. “I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything, even if I didn’t appreciate it at the time,” she said. Yamamura believes that music education is vital, especially in public schools where it’s often underfunded.

For younger aspiring DJs, she offered candid advice. “If you know 100 DJs, only one may find success. But if you love music, go for it! You’ll find various side jobs along the way, but full commitment is key to thriving in this industry,” she urged.

As for her upcoming set, Yamamura promises a dynamic performance. “I expect a party atmosphere. The roster on our day mostly features female artists and talented Chicago musicians. The representation is real and meaningful,” she said.