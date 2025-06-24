Chicago Faces Extreme Heat Warning Amidst Sweltering Temperatures

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago area is facing another day of extreme heat, with the National Weather Service issuing an Extreme Heat Warning for Cook County that is in effect until midnight Tuesday. Kenosha also faces similar warnings, set to expire at 7 p.m. today.

ABC7 Accuweather meteorologist Tracy Butler reports that temperatures could reach the high 90s, with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105. Humidity will be high, with dew points climbing into the 70s, contributing to the discomfort.

To help residents cope, all 50 outdoor pools in the city are open daily, and beaches are staffed with lifeguards, allowing swimming from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Chicago Park District has also opened cooling centers at various locations, including Garfield Center and public libraries, aiming to provide refuge for those without air conditioning.

The Office of Emergency Management is warning that the extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. City health officials recommend that residents stay cool by using ice or wet cloths on certain body areas.

City leaders remind residents to check on neighbors, especially the elderly or unhoused individuals, during this dangerous weather. The Illinois Department of Transportation has warned drivers to be cautious of pavement failures caused by the excessive heat.

From Friday to Sunday, there were 85 calls to 911 for heat-related wellbeing checks, with Chicago fire officials responding to 49 heat emergencies and transporting 13 individuals to hospitals. O’Hare airport recorded 95 degrees on Monday, marking this week’s highest temperature.

In Skokie, some outdoor summer camps had to adjust their schedules due to the extreme conditions. Breanne Labus from the Skokie Park District emphasized their approach of alternating outdoor and indoor activities to keep campers cool and engaged.

At Jen’s Camp in Lincoln Park, counselors are rotating young campers between shady outdoor activities and air-conditioned indoor spaces to ensure they stay hydrated and safe. Water activities and misting stations have been introduced to help kids manage the heat.

As summer temperatures rise, Chicagoans are urged to stay informed and take precautions against the dangerous heat.