Chicago Faces Weekend Violence Amid Political Tensions with Trump

CHICAGO, IL — At least 54 people were shot, seven fatally, across Chicago over Labor Day weekend. The violence occurred during a time when President Donald Trump criticized the city’s leadership and threatened to send federal agents to restore order.

According to police reports, the wave of shootings included a drive-by attack on Saturday night in Bronzeville that injured seven individuals. Trump had shared a message on social media that day, warning Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to address crime in Chicago, stating, “He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

Pritzker, a Democrat, responded to the President’s threats by calling them “unprecedented and unwarranted” during a news conference. He emphasized that Trump’s approach was illegal and unconstitutional. Mayor Brandon Johnson also voiced serious concerns about federal intervention and the potential negative impact on local communities.

Johnson’s response included the signing of the “Protecting Chicago Initiative,” which he claimed was the most comprehensive effort by any city to resist unwanted federal involvement. “We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks, before our city sees some type of militarized activity by the federal government,” Johnson said.

The shooting incidents over the holiday weekend included a variety of violent encounters, with police detailing at least 32 separate incidents from late Friday through Monday afternoon. Among the victims were a 17-year-old girl shot inside her home and a group of people caught in crossfire, highlighting the danger in many neighborhoods.

The first homicide of the weekend took place at the South Shore apartment complex late Friday night, where a 25-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds. In another incident on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park.

Despite soaring gun violence, Trump has indicated he may deploy National Guard troops if local officials do not request assistance. However, Pritzker firmly objected, stating, “Do not come to Chicago; you are neither wanted here nor needed here,” underscoring the city’s desire for local control over its policing.

Overall, Chicago has seen a drop in violent crime in the first half of the year, with shootings reduced by 37% and homicides dropping by 32% compared to the same period in 2024. The city recorded 272 homicides this year, including 225 from gun violence.