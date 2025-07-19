Chicago Fire FC Aims for Redemption Against CF Montréal

Montreal, Quebec — Chicago Fire FC faces CF Montréal on Saturday at Stade Saputo, aiming to bounce back from a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United FC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be available worldwide on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as locally on WLSAM and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App.

The Fire earned their first league point at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after leading twice in the match against Atlanta. Philip Zinckernagel scored his 10th goal of the season, and Maren Haile-Selassie added a second goal, but a late equalizer from Atlanta left Chicago frustrated.

CF Montréal comes into the match after a tough 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union, which extended their winless streak to three games. Montreal’s Prince Owusu briefly tied the match with a goal, but the team could not secure a draw, falling further down the league standings.

Both teams have difficulty finding consistent form, with Montreal recording only 20 goals over 23 matches, the lowest in MLS. Meanwhile, Chicago has managed to score 42 goals this season, making them one of the highest-scoring teams, but their defensive weaknesses persist, having conceded 40 goals.

“It’s a point that feels like a loss, right?” said Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter after the Atlanta match. “I think we played well enough to win a game. The effort they put in today was commendable.”

As both teams strive for a critical win, Zinckernagel has a chance to tie the league record for scoring or assisting in nine consecutive road games. The Fire’s last encounter with Montréal ended in a 1-1 draw on March 29.

This upcoming match marks a pivotal moment for both clubs, highlighting their respective challenges and ambitions.