Chicago Fire Faces NYCFC in Playoff Battle

CHICAGO, Ill. — Two teams vying for a spot in the playoffs meet on Saturday as the Chicago Fire host New York City FC in Major League Soccer action. Both clubs are currently holding Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference as they hope to secure their playoff futures with a win.

The Fire have had a tumultuous season but have managed to find form recently. After an important 3-2 win against the New England Revolution last Saturday, Chicago has earned points in six of their last seven matches, with a record of 4 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws during that stretch.

New York City FC has had a similar season, showing glimpses of playoff potential but also suffering from inconsistent performances. The team won three matches in a row and four out of their last five before falling to D.C. United last weekend.

Currently, New York sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami. Chicago is right behind in ninth, two points behind NYCFC and only two points ahead of the tenth-place New York Red Bulls.

The matchup between Chicago Fire FC (12-10-6) and New York City FC (13-9-5) takes place Saturday, September 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. With all MLS teams in action that day, both teams know the importance of securing a victory.