Chicago Fire FC Faces Philadelphia Union in Key Matchup

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago Fire FC will resume league play on Wednesday, June 25, facing the Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field. The match marks the start of the second half of the 2025 season for both teams.

Chicago returns home after a successful five-game road trip, ending with a victory against Nashville SC and holding a record of 7-6-4 at the season’s midpoint. The team is five points shy of last season’s total and aims to make a push for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Union, sitting at the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings, recently secured a dramatic 2-1 victory against Charlotte FC. That win keeps them just ahead of Vancouver and four points clear of Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference.

Union forward Markus Anderson scored the match-winner in stoppage time, highlighting his potential impact for their upcoming match against Chicago. The Fire have not lost to the Union in their last three meetings since 2023.

In individual achievements, veteran defender Omar González is on the verge of reaching 300 career regular-season matches in Major League Soccer. González has made consecutive starts for Chicago and could join an exclusive list of players by playing both matches this week.

Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel leads the Fire with 14 goal contributions this season and comes into this match on a four-game scoring streak. His performance will be crucial as the Chicago team continues to adapt to a possession-based style under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The match is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Local coverage will also be available on WLSAM and through the Que Buena Fire channel on the Uforia app in Spanish.

The impending clash provides both teams with an opportunity to solidify their positions in a tightly contested Eastern Conference.