Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts

CHICAGO (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chicago Fire FC announced today that goalkeeper Chris Brady and midfielders Sergio Oregel Jr. and Mauricio Pineda have signed new contracts with the team, extending their commitment for multiple seasons.

All three players developed through the Chicago Fire Academy, making important contributions to the first team. This move reinforces the club’s dedication to nurturing local talent and aligns with their long-term vision and competitive objectives.

Currently, the Fire’s roster includes 14 players from the Chicagoland area, with nine of them being products of the Fire Academy. They have also set a club record by fielding six former academy players in recent matches and securing six new homegrown contracts this season.

“We are proud to have so many players on the field who were raised in Chicago and represent our city and local fans,” said Gregg Berhalter, Director of Football and Head Coach for Chicago Fire FC. “Our focus on player development offers a unique opportunity for local rising soccer players to join our pipeline to the first team.”

Chris Brady, now under contract through the 2029 season (with a club option for 2030), originally signed as the 19th Homegrown player on March 24, 2020. Brady, 21, has made significant contributions since his debut on Oct. 9, 2022, amassing 87 regular-season appearances and registering 18 clean sheets. He was recently named to the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the upcoming 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Sergio Oregel Jr., aged 20, joins Brady with a contract through 2028. He became a Homegrown signing on Oct. 23, 2021, and has become a key player for the Fire this season. Oregel Jr. started 24 out of 26 matches in 2025 and contributed to the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team’s qualification for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pineda, 27, secured a new deal through 2027. Since signing with the Fire on Jan. 17, 2020, Pineda has been a vital player, appearing in 149 matches, earning praise for his defensive skills and leadership.

The Chicago Fire will next face Minnesota United on September 20 at Allianz Field, with the match beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.