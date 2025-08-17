Chicago Fire FC Signs Midfielder André Franco on Loan from FC Porto

CHICAGO (Aug. 13, 2025) – Chicago Fire FC has acquired midfielder André Franco from FC Porto on loan through the 2025 season, with an option to buy. Franco will fill an international roster position.

The terms of the loan were not disclosed by the club or Major League Soccer (MLS). Fire Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter expressed enthusiasm about Franco’s addition, saying, “We’re excited to welcome André to Chicago to bolster the team as we make a push for the playoffs and look to finish the season strong.”

Franco, 27, brings a wealth of experience from his time in Portugal, where he played 71 matches and scored five goals for Porto since 2022. Notably, he contributed to Porto’s victories in the Portuguese Cup in 2023 and 2024, the Primeira Liga title in 2022-23, and the Portuguese Super Cup in 2025. He also participated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

“I’m very happy to join the Chicago Fire and can’t wait to wear the jersey,” said Franco. “I hope it’s the beginning of a wonderful journey and that we can achieve all our goals together.”

Before his time at Porto, Franco started his youth career at Sporting CP and played for G.D. Estoril Praia, helping them return to Primeira Liga by winning the Segunda Liga title in 2021. He scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 72 matches for Estoril.

The Chicago Fire are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with 36 points and aim for a playoff spot as they prepare to host St. Louis City on August 16.