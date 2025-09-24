Chicago Fire Stadium Plans Advance Amid Community Concerns

CITY HALL, Chicago — A proposal to build a soccer stadium for the Chicago Fire at The 78 received a significant boost on Tuesday when the City Council’s zoning committee approved a key rezoning measure. The $650 million project, backed by the Fire and the development firm Related Midwest, is slated to be a central attraction within a larger $8 billion development.

The stadium, if approved by the full City Council later this week, is expected to be a catalyst for further investment in the South Loop area. Developer Related Midwest’s President Curt Bailey assured committee members that the project would include 20 percent affordable housing.

“I think we’ll probably end up a little bit lower than that,” Bailey said, regarding the originally planned 10,000 residential units at the site, attributing the reduction to the construction of the stadium and its impact on density.

Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto expressed hopes that the new stadium would be completed by 2028. However, there are ongoing concerns about traffic and parking for fans attending events, as the stadium will have limited onsite parking. Developers plan to provide shuttle services for fans using offsite parking.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) voiced support for the project, emphasizing its potential economic impact. “This is an incredibly impactful project for the city of Chicago,” he said during the meeting.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who represents the area, noted the importance of community engagement, citing nine community meetings held to address local input. She also indicated ongoing discussions about infrastructure improvements to mitigate congestion in the surrounding area.

“We’re looking at additional pedestrian pathways on the southern section of the site,” Dowell said, aiming to improve access. She highlighted the project’s commitment to ensuring a single stadium is constructed at The 78.

In addition to the stadium, the zoning committee approved plans for other developments in the area, including a 250-room hotel in Woodlawn and a mixed-use development with affordable housing in Washington Park. Despite some pushback from housing activists, these projects reflect the city’s broader vision for revitalization and infrastructure growth.

As the project moves through approvals, stakeholders continue to engage the community regarding potential impacts and benefits.