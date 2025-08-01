Chicago Gears Up for AEW Collision’s Final Showdown

CHICAGO, Illinois — AEW Collision is set to electrify fans this Thursday, July 31, 2025, as it broadcasts live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 8 p.m. ET. The event marks the conclusion of AEW’s successful residency in Chicago, promising a night full of excitement and intense matchups.

Headlining the evening is a high-stakes Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Championship, where Simon Kingston will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher, a fierce challenger from the Don Callis Family. This unique match format sets the stage for mayhem, with no rules to limit their combat.

Last week, Kingston successfully defended his championship against Lee Moriarty, and now he faces Fletcher, who has been vocal about claiming the TNT title for himself. “This fight will be a true test of strength and resilience,” Kingston declared, emphasizing his readiness for the battle to come.

Additionally, the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament will feature two pivotal matches. In one quarterfinal bout, the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) will clash with the duo known as Brodido, made up of Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido. Both teams are looking to secure their spot in the semifinals after recent successful performances in high-stakes bouts.

FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, also ventures into the semifinal round against Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson of the Bang Bang Gang. The rivalry intensifies as both teams have solidified their legacies in AEW. “We are prepared to give everything in this match,” Harwood said, mindful of the history both teams share.

Moreover, Willow Nightingale will face off against Thekla, marking a significant matchup in the women’s division. After a thrilling challenge issued by Nightingale on AEW Dynamite, all eyes will be on these two competitors.

As the lights shine on the Aragon Ballroom, fans can expect an adrenaline-pumping night filled with unforgettable moments and fierce battles as AEW Collision wraps up its Chicago residency.