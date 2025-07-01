News
Chicago Housing Authority Faces Hefty Exec Payouts Amid Staff Exodus
CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) has reached a significant milestone in its recent history, with another former executive receiving a substantial payout. Ann McKenzie, the agency’s former chief development officer, was terminated on February 14, according to public records released in June. This marks the tenth senior leader to secure a settlement in the last five years, totaling over $868,000 in payouts.
CHA’s disclosure of McKenzie’s termination did not include any specific reasons, nor is there a record of previous disciplinary action against her. CHA spokesperson Matthew Aguilar emphasized that staff transitions are “routine” and necessary to uphold the agency’s responsibilities to the public. “These changes, whether voluntary, mutual, or based on organizational needs and/or performance expectations, ensure the agency is structured to fulfill its mission,” Aguilar stated.
Angela Hurlock, the interim CEO of CHA, has previously noted that the agency is facing significant staffing challenges, experiencing a wave of exits in recent months. Since August, eight employees have left the agency, including two terminated alongside McKenzie. Among them was Ryan Ross, a senior director who was let go for alleged procedural violations.
CHA has been under scrutiny for its recently instituted severance policies. Each of the ten executives who left received at least two months of severance pay based on their last salary level. McKenzie’s estimated payout stands at $81,070, coupled with future retirement benefits of approximately $3,120 monthly, beginning at age 65.
Dan Cruz, another terminated executive, received about $70,820 in severance. Eric Garrett, who was responsible for overseeing Ross, resigned earlier in the year, while Ellen Harris, the former general counsel, left under controversial circumstances following allegations of workplace misconduct.
Alderman Matt Martin, who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight, voiced his concerns regarding these payouts, particularly given the past disciplinary actions against some of the officials involved. As CHA prepares for a leadership transition this summer, these settlements raise questions about the agency’s operational direction.
The increasing trend in executive payouts amidst ongoing departures highlights the challenges facing the CHA as it negotiates its future and operates under public scrutiny.
