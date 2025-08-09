Health
Chicago Lawyers Highlight Silent Trauma After Car Accidents
Chicago, Illinois – Many residents endure psychological trauma long after car accidents, according to Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers. These incidents can lead to recurring nightmares and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Paul Greenberg, managing member of the firm, emphasizes that the psychological toll of crashes can be just as serious as physical injuries. “People typically anticipate some pain or inconvenience after a crash, but what takes many by surprise is how the trauma can invade their sleep,” he said. “Nightmares are a frequent and distressing complaint among our clients.”
Medical research supports this view, indicating that victims often relive the moments of impact or the chaos that follows in their dreams. These recurring nightmares can hamper recovery, depriving victims of essential sleep and increasing anxiety.
“For some, the nightmares become a nightly ordeal,” Greenberg stated. “They create a cycle where sleep is avoided, emotional well-being declines, and physical healing is delayed. It’s an aspect of trauma that deserves just as much attention as broken bones or bruises.”
Greenberg advises accident victims to monitor psychological symptoms such as nightmares, flashbacks, and anxiety. He encourages them to document these experiences and seek help from mental health professionals. “Documenting emotional distress is not only crucial for recovery but can also be central in legal cases,” he explained.
In Illinois, courts recognize compensation for emotional suffering, including PTSD symptoms. Greenberg notes that presenting evidence of nightmares can strengthen a case and provide victims with necessary resources for counseling and treatment.
"We want clients to understand that mental health matters, and discussing PTSD symptoms is vital for healing," he added. "The legal system is steadily evolving to recognize the seriousness of psychological trauma following car accidents."
As the city continues to address the impacts of traffic collisions, Greenberg and his colleagues aim to raise awareness around PTSD, ensuring that these invisible injuries receive the attention they need.
