Chicago Mayor Addresses Aid for Flood Damage Amid Immigration Debate

CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson held a press conference on Tuesday to address the city’s response to flood damage and the assistance available to residents. He emphasized that residents do not need to disclose their immigration status when applying for aid.

Johnson stated, “It’s not necessary to disclose if you are an illegal immigrant when seeking assistance for flood damage.” His comments come amid ongoing national discussions about immigration and the impact it has on local services.

The city has faced significant flooding in recent weeks, prompting many residents to seek financial aid to recover from the damage. In a bid to make aid accessible, Johnson noted that the application process is designed to help all residents, regardless of their immigration status.

Meanwhile, immigration remains a contentious topic in the U.S., often stirring debates among leaders and the community. Johnson’s stance has drawn both support and criticism from various sides.

As the city works to recover from the flooding, Johnson’s administration continues to develop policies aimed at ensuring all residents receive the necessary support during this challenging time.

“Our focus is on helping our community to rebuild and recover, without barriers,” Johnson added.