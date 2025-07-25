Chicago Nun Sister Patricia Murphy Advocated for Immigrants Passes Away

CHICAGO, IL — Sister Patricia Murphy, a nun known for her advocacy for immigrants, died this week at age 96, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas confirmed.

Sister Murphy’s work spanned nearly two decades, during which she organized prayer vigils outside the immigration processing center in Broadview every Friday morning, drawing attention to the struggles of immigrants.

In 2022, she contributed to establishing an organization aimed at helping refugee families locate shelter. Her commitment to social justice significantly impacted many lives in the community.

Sister Susan Sanders, President of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, praised Sister Murphy’s dedication. “Throughout all the violence Pat saw inflicted on the many people she accompanied, she lobbied for, or for whom she protested, I admired both Pat – and her dear friend Sister JoAnn Persch – because they resisted evil by taking the Gospel message very, very seriously,” Sanders stated. “This, I believe, was at the heart of their spiritual resilience, and spiritual resistance. Prayer. Courage. Nonviolence. Persistence. And love.”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin also expressed sorrow over Sister Murphy’s passing. “She was a voice for the voiceless, and the work she did for immigrants and refugees truly embodies the best of humanity,” Durbin said. “Today I mourn the loss of my friend who was a relentless leader in our fight for immigration reform, and I will honor Sister Pat’s legacy by continuing her efforts.”

Her dedication often echoed the words of Pope Francis: “An immigrant is your brother. You can’t just walk past him. You have to respond.”