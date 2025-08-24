Chicago Remembers Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg at Emotional Funeral

CHICAGO — Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, a legendary figure of the Chicago Cubs, was remembered by fans and teammates on Friday during a memorial service held at Old St. Patrick's Church.

Sandberg, who died last month at the age of 65 after battling prostate cancer, was honored by family, friends, and former players, including Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, at the somber event broadcast live on Wrigley Field’s Gallagher Way video board.

The funeral service began at 10 a.m., attended by notable figures such as sportscaster Bob Costas and baseball legends Kerry Wood and Frank Thomas. Fans gathered outside the church, listening intently as the service was streamed for those who could not enter.

Father Tom Hurley reflected on Sandberg’s contributions to baseball and his role as a family man. “Ryne embodied the best and the best title he had was ‘Pappi,’” Hurley stated, highlighting Sandberg’s cherished moments with his eight grandchildren.

Sandberg’s son, Justin, expressed his gratitude during the service. “Thank you for teaching me that a kind, selfless gesture can mean the world to someone in need,” he shared. “He cherished your stories. Continue to share them. Continue to laugh.”

Costas recalled Sandberg’s iconic moments on the field, specifically “The Sandberg Game” in 1984, where Sandberg hit two home runs, helping the Cubs win against the St. Louis Cardinals. “He made history without histrionics,” Costas noted, emphasizing Sandberg’s quiet dignity.

Fans at the service recalled their personal memories and connections to Sandberg. “I had to be here today. I took a day off of work to say goodbye to my hero,” shared Cubs fan Deneen Leone, donning a Sandberg jersey.

As fans exited the service, many made their way to Wrigley Field, decorated with memorial items honoring Sandberg, including his baseball memorabilia and flowers placed at his statue outside the stadium.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations of nonperishable food items to supporting local food pantries. This service not only honored Sandberg’s legacy on the field but also his character off of it.

As the memorial ended, tributes and remembrances continued to flow from fans eager to celebrate the life and career of a true Cubs icon.