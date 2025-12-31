Chicago School Board Votes to Raise Property Taxes Amid Concerns

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Board of Education voted on Monday to raise property taxes, a decision that has sparked debate among board members and residents. This vote took place during a special meeting while Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains closed for winter break.

Board member Norma Rios Sierra defended the increase, stating, “We are not in a position to say no to money. We have charter schools closing left and right. We have federal funding that’s being taken away. We have to do what’s right for our students.”

CPS relies heavily on local property taxes, as does most school districts in Illinois. The Board is allowed to increase property tax rates, capped at either 5% or the rate of inflation. The latest vote aimed to raise the levy to the legal limit, which had been set below it during a previous adjustment in August.

Among those supporting the tax initiative was Board member Debby Pope, who noted, “This tax levy is a very minimal amount. Someone with a half-million dollar home is going to be paying what they would pay for going out for fast food once.” According to CPS officials, a typical homeowner would see an increase of $8 per year for a $250,000 home and $16 for a $500,000 home.

However, not all board members were in favor of the increase. Angel Gutierrez, representing a district on the Southwest Side, expressed concerns about escalating assessments in his area: “You cannot keep funding in the system on the backs of families already drowning.”

Board member Ellen Rosenfeld echoed similar sentiments, urging the district to manage its finances more responsibly. “We must learn to live within our means and right-size. This district putting more financial pressure on our families to foot this bill is simply irresponsible,” she stated.

Conversely, other members believe the property tax hike is necessary to protect the current budget for schools. “The next place to go are cuts that directly affect kids. An extra $25, $29 million just to cushion that blow will be really helpful for those services,” said Board member Jenni Custer.

While this year’s fiscal situation seems stable, Board members are aware that challenges lie ahead, particularly with elections for all Board members set for 2027.