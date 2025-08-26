Sports
Chicago Sky Beats New York Liberty, Ends Losing Streak
BROOKLYN, NY — Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as the Chicago Sky defeated the New York Liberty 91-85 on Thursday night, ending a five-game losing streak.
The Sky (9-26) had struggled recently, winning only one of their last 14 games, but they also snapped a five-game losing streak against New York. Angel Reese added 21 points and 10 rebounds, marking her impressive return from a back injury.
Ariel Atkins contributed 19 points, with nine coming in the fourth quarter, while Michaela Onyenwere chipped in with 13. The game was tightly contested, featuring 21 lead changes and 11 ties.
Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 25 points, making five three-pointers, while Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points, and Natasha Cloud scored 14. Ionescu’s two free throws gave the Liberty an 85-83 lead with 2:23 left.
However, Atkins answered quickly with a runner in the lane and drew a foul to give Chicago the lead for good at 86-85 with 1:35 remaining. The Sky finished the game on an 8-0 run while New York was held scoreless in the final minutes, making four unsuccessful attempts and committing a turnover.
Chicago scored a season-high 52 points in the paint and shot 50% from the field (31 of 62). Cardoso’s accuracy stood out, as she hit 8 of 9 shots and went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line, also adding five assists.
Despite their strong first half, the Liberty struggled in the second half, shooting just 3 of 17 (18%) from beyond the arc. Breanna Stewart did not play for New York due to a knee injury.
Next, the Liberty will face Atlanta on the road, while the Sky will host Connecticut on Saturday.
