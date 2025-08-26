Chicago Sky Coach Criticizes Officiating After Ejection

CHICAGO, IL — Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh publicly criticized officiating after his ejection during Saturday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. The incident unfolded in the second quarter when Marsh confronted referees about a missed foul on forward Elizabeth Williams, leading to his ejection and assistant coach Tanisha Wright taking over.

In a postgame press conference, Marsh expressed his frustration. “It was hard being in the back and not being out there for the team,” he said. “I felt like I was letting them down… the other half of me was like, I had to. It’s been egregious all year.” He highlighted a troubling trend throughout the season, claiming, “I feel like we’ve been getting the short end of the stick all year.”

Marsh emphasized a lack of accountability for referees compared to the scrutiny players and coaches face. His ejection capped a tough season for the Sky, who now sit at a disappointing 9–27 after the 94–84 loss to the Sun.

Despite a strong effort, including Kia Nurse’s season-high 19 points that reduced a 20-point deficit to just four, the Sky could not capitalize, with turnovers and the emotional impact of Marsh’s ejection proving detrimental.

Marsh began his tenure with the Sky in November 2024 after coaching roles with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, and Las Vegas Aces. His first season has been marked by challenges, notably the loss of star guard Courtney Vandersloot due to an ACL injury.

Angel Reese shined during the game, achieving her 45th career double-double, tying a franchise record, despite the team’s challenges. As playoff hopes dwindle, she hinted at possible changes, stating, “I’m sure that all of us aren’t going to be on this team next year together… we’ll lose some teammates, have some trades happen.”

Reese urged her teammates to appreciate their time together, noting, “The game can be taken away from you at any time, so just maximize it.”