Chicago Sky Face Golden State Valkyries in Late-Night WNBA Clash

San Francisco, California – The Chicago Sky will travel to the West Coast for a late-night showdown with the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, June 27, 2025. The game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

The Sky (4-10) are entering the matchup after a solid 97-86 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Kamilla Cardoso starred in that game, scoring 27 points, while Angel Reese contributed with 18 points and an impressive 17 rebounds.

On the other side, the Valkyries (7-7) are looking to bounce back from a narrow 81-78 loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty. Kate Martin led Golden State in that contest with 21 points.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Fans can catch the game live on ION, which will broadcast WNBA Friday night doubleheaders for free throughout the season. Viewers must create an account to watch.

Golden State has proven to be competitive, boasting a 5-3 record at home and a 3-3 mark in close games decided by 10 points or fewer. The Sky, however, have struggled on the road, winning only 2 of their 8 away games. Currently, Chicago averages 19.8 assists per game, ranking them sixth in the league, thanks in part to Angel Reese’s 3.7 assists per game.

The Valkyries shoot an average of 8.5 three-pointers per game, but face a Sky defense allowing 10.9 three-pointers. Golden State has a defensive shooting percentage of 40.5%, while the Sky have been more effective offensively with a field shooting percentage of 42.3%.

Veronica Burton has been averaging 10.2 points over the Sky’s last ten games, and Kayla Thornton leads the Valkyries with 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. Chicago’s Ariel Atkins contributes 13.9 points, while Kamilla Cardoso stands at 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 58.7% from the field over the last ten games.

This evening’s matchup promises to be a highly competitive game as each team aims to improve their standings. The Sky will seek to capitalize on their recent momentum while the Valkyries aim for redemption following their recent defeat.