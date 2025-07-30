Sports
Chicago Sky Face Indiana Fever Amid Injuries and Losing Streak
CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Sky will face the Indiana Fever this Sunday afternoon in their third matchup of the season. The game comes at a tough time for the Sky, who are on a four-game losing streak and may be without All-Star forward Angel Reese.
Reese recently missed a game due to a back injury, which resulted in a 95-57 loss to the Seattle Storm. As of now, she is considered day to day, and the team hopes she can play against the Fever. Over the past ten games, Reese has averaged 17.4 points and 14.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent from the field.
Chicago’s recent performance has been dismal, highlighted by their worst loss of the season against the Storm. In that game, the Sky recorded 19 turnovers against just 14 assists and shot poorly, making only 21 of 62 field-goal attempts. The absence of Ariel Atkins, who is recovering from a leg injury, has also affected the team’s depth.
The Sky have struggled particularly against the Fever this season, suffering a 93-58 defeat in mid-May and a 27-point loss in June. In both games, Reese was not fully available. Meanwhile, the Fever enter the game needing wins to stay competitive for a playoff spot, especially as their star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury.
Fortunately for Indiana, they still have strong players to step up. Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points in a recent victory over the Las Vegas Aces. Aliyah Boston has also been key to the Fever’s success, even with Clark missing action. With under 20 games left to play, both teams face pressure to improve their standings.
The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, and fans are eager to see if the Sky can turn their fortunes around.
