Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Sky (7-17) are set to face the Indiana Fever (13-12) on Sunday at the United Center, marking the latest chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in the WNBA. The anticipated clash comes with some key player absences, particularly Caitlin Clark of the Fever, who is sidelined with an injury.

The Fever is coming off an impressive 80-70 victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, highlighted by Kelsey Mitchell‘s 21 points. Teammates Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston contributed significantly with double-doubles, helping to strengthen Indiana’s offensive efforts. In contrast, the Sky have struggled recently, losing their last four games by considerable margins, including a 95-57 defeat to the Seattle Storm.

Both teams have faced tough challenges with player injuries. Clark’s absence reduces Indiana’s scoring threat, but it could also lead to a more competitive matchup, as the Sky are also missing a key player. Sky forward Cierra Burdick is out due to a back injury sustained during their previous game.

Indiana currently leads the season series against the Sky, winning both previous matchups decisively. In their season opener on May 17, Clark recorded a triple-double to propel her team to victory. The return of fans to see games is another highlight. After a move to the United Center, the Fever aim to draw a larger crowd.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted nationally on ABC. As anticipation builds for the rematch, both teams are looking to turn their seasons around and capture a vital win.