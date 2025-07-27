Sports
Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Sky (7-17) are set to face the Indiana Fever (13-12) on Sunday at the United Center, marking the latest chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in the WNBA. The anticipated clash comes with some key player absences, particularly Caitlin Clark of the Fever, who is sidelined with an injury.
The Fever is coming off an impressive 80-70 victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, highlighted by Kelsey Mitchell‘s 21 points. Teammates Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston contributed significantly with double-doubles, helping to strengthen Indiana’s offensive efforts. In contrast, the Sky have struggled recently, losing their last four games by considerable margins, including a 95-57 defeat to the Seattle Storm.
Both teams have faced tough challenges with player injuries. Clark’s absence reduces Indiana’s scoring threat, but it could also lead to a more competitive matchup, as the Sky are also missing a key player. Sky forward Cierra Burdick is out due to a back injury sustained during their previous game.
Indiana currently leads the season series against the Sky, winning both previous matchups decisively. In their season opener on May 17, Clark recorded a triple-double to propel her team to victory. The return of fans to see games is another highlight. After a move to the United Center, the Fever aim to draw a larger crowd.
The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted nationally on ABC. As anticipation builds for the rematch, both teams are looking to turn their seasons around and capture a vital win.
Recent Posts
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
- Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open
- Severe Storms and Heat Expected This Weekend in Maryland
- Salma Paralluelo’s Journey from Athletics to Soccer Stardom
- Phillies Seek Series Sweep Against Struggling Yankees on Sunday
- England Faces Spain in Tense Euro 2025 Final Showdown
- Chelsea Green Takes Break from Social Media After Hulk Hogan Backlash
- Walker Buehler Faces Dodgers for the First Time After Leaving Team
- Wout van Aert Wins in Paris After Rainy Tour Finale Battle
- Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf UK, Secures $4 Million Prize
- Pato O’Ward Aims to Narrow Championship Gap at Laguna Seca