Chicago Sky Partners with bet365 in Multiyear Deal

CHICAGO, IL (June 18, 2025) – The Chicago Sky announced a multi-year partnership today with bet365, designating the sports betting brand as their official partner. This agreement will enhance marketing opportunities for both the Sky and bet365, making the Sky the fifth team in the WNBA with a sports betting partner.

The partnership includes visible branding elements such as the bet365 logo displayed behind the north-end basket and on the center pole pads of both home and visiting team baskets. Bet365 will also have its logo featured in social media, digital engagements, and live broadcasts.

“Our partnership with the Chicago Sky has us floating on cloud nine and is the perfect opportunity for our expansion into the WNBA,” a bet365 spokesperson said. “We can’t wait to share our Never Ordinary betting experience with Sky fans.”

Alex Teodosi, the Sky’s Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The Chicago Sky are thrilled to partner with bet365 to align with a growing sports trend that brings new visibility to the WNBA and the Chicago Sky.” Teodosi added that the deal will provide new sports betting opportunities for fans while promoting responsible betting.

Bet365, based in the U.K., has made its mark in the U.S. by securing partnerships across major sports, including baseball and basketball in recent years. The company has its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and is operational in 13 states.

Despite a rocky start to the season, with the Sky holding a 3-8 record, Angel Reese recorded her first career triple-double last Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. The Sky look to shift momentum as they prepare to face the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.