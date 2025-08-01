Chicago Sky Struggles Continue After Loss to Washington Mystics

Washington, D.C. — The Chicago Sky faced a disappointing defeat against the Washington Mystics, losing 103-86 on Tuesday night. The Sky’s season has been challenging, with a current record of 7-19, and this game only added to their struggles.

The Mystics exhibited a strong offensive performance, overpowering the Sky throughout the game. Washington’s Sonia Citron led the way with 28 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the field. Kiki Iriafen also had a notable performance with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

For Chicago, Angel Reese stood out despite the loss, scoring 22 points on 6-for-16 shooting. She contributed significantly with 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. Kamilla Cardoso and Rachel Banham also played well, scoring 21 and 19 points, respectively.

This defeat marked a troubling moment in WNBA history for the Sky, as it was revealed that Citron and Iriafen became the first rookie duo in the franchise’s history to score 20 or more points in the same game.

Reese has been a bright spot for Chicago this season, averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds over 23 games. Even with the team’s performance, she remains determined to drive improvements as they look ahead to the future.

As the Sky aim to rebuild with young talent, they are hopeful for a turnaround in the next WNBA season. Reese’s dedication could play a pivotal role in guiding the team back to playoff contention.