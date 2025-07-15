Sports
Chicago Sky Upset Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Rematch
CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Sky pulled off an impressive upset against the Minnesota Lynx, winning 87-81 on Saturday. The two teams will face each other again tonight at Wintrust Arena, where the Sky look to continue their momentum.
As 11.5-point underdogs last game, the Sky delivered a complete performance, logging 44 points in the paint while holding the Lynx to 28. Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA for points in the paint, which may give them an edge again tonight.
Angel Reese, who leads the Sky with an exceptional 18.7 points per game (PPG) and 15 rebounds during her last seven games, looks to build on her performance. Alongside her, Kamilla Cardoso made a significant impact last game, scoring 17 points and pulling down 15 boards.
The Sky’s strong frontcourt poses challenges for Minnesota’s defense, especially considering the Sky’s rebounding advantage. They secured 45 rebounds to the Lynx’s 28 last game. As the top team in rebounding percentage, Chicago seems poised for another strong outing on the glass.
However, the Lynx are expected to make adjustments. They hold the league’s best defensive rating and will be looking to bounce back after the upsetting loss. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier will aim to provide a scoring boost, contributing significantly to their offense.
In a season filled with tight matchups, the Sky and Lynx will tip off at 8 PM ET, with betting lines showing the Lynx as 10.5-point favorites tonight. Fans will be keen to see if Chicago can repeat their surprising success or if Minnesota will turn the tables.
Recent Posts
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts
- BlackRock Achieves Milestone As World’s First $12 Trillion Money Manager
- Wells Fargo Reports Strong Earnings Ahead of Upcoming Bank Results
- MP Materials Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with U.S. Government
- Emmy Nominations Announcement Set for July 15, 2025
- Flood Watches Issued as Tropical System Affects South Florida
- Heavy Rains and Flood Risks Loom for Central Florida
- Senator Blumenthal Questions United-JetBlue Partnership’s Impact on Competition