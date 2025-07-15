Chicago Sky Upset Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Rematch

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Sky pulled off an impressive upset against the Minnesota Lynx, winning 87-81 on Saturday. The two teams will face each other again tonight at Wintrust Arena, where the Sky look to continue their momentum.

As 11.5-point underdogs last game, the Sky delivered a complete performance, logging 44 points in the paint while holding the Lynx to 28. Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA for points in the paint, which may give them an edge again tonight.

Angel Reese, who leads the Sky with an exceptional 18.7 points per game (PPG) and 15 rebounds during her last seven games, looks to build on her performance. Alongside her, Kamilla Cardoso made a significant impact last game, scoring 17 points and pulling down 15 boards.

The Sky’s strong frontcourt poses challenges for Minnesota’s defense, especially considering the Sky’s rebounding advantage. They secured 45 rebounds to the Lynx’s 28 last game. As the top team in rebounding percentage, Chicago seems poised for another strong outing on the glass.

However, the Lynx are expected to make adjustments. They hold the league’s best defensive rating and will be looking to bounce back after the upsetting loss. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier will aim to provide a scoring boost, contributing significantly to their offense.

In a season filled with tight matchups, the Sky and Lynx will tip off at 8 PM ET, with betting lines showing the Lynx as 10.5-point favorites tonight. Fans will be keen to see if Chicago can repeat their surprising success or if Minnesota will turn the tables.