Chicago Stars Set to Face Gotham in NWSL Match

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois — The Chicago Stars are set to host Gotham in an NWSL match at SeatGeek Stadium on Friday, August 1, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. This match marks Gotham’s return to action after a month-long break since their last league match on June 21.

Chicago comes off two recent friendly matches, both losses, against Corinthians and Palmeiras, each ending with a score of 1-0. In contrast, Gotham is looking to build on their momentum, aiming for a third consecutive win as the second half of the league season kicks off.

The Stars’ last league outing resulted in a narrow 1-0 loss against Portland Thorns. Ahead of the match, the team made several roster moves, extending contracts for Nadia Gomes and Stephanie Sparkowski, while not renewing Catherine Barry‘s contract. Defender Justina Gaynor and midfielder Chardonnay Curran have also left the club.

Chicago re-signed midfielder Bea Franklin and activated Mackenzie Wood and Alyssa Naeher from the injury list, making them available for selection this Friday. Meanwhile, Gotham FC has strengthened its lineup by re-signing forward Katie Stengel from Crystal Palace.

Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros confirmed that Esther Gonzalez will miss the match due to injury, but defender Tierna Davidson has secured a contract extension, boosting the team’s defensive options.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the match live on various streaming platforms, while those abroad might need a VPN for access. SeatGeek Stadium is expected to host a lively crowd as both teams look to gain crucial points in the league standings.