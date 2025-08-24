Orlando, Florida — The Big3 will crown a new champion this Sunday as the Chicago Triplets face off against the Miami 305 in the championship game at Addition Financial Arena. The game is set to start at 2 p.m. ET, immediately following the Big3 All-Star Game.

Chicago secured its place in the title matchup by defeating the LA Riot 50-38 last Sunday. The Triplets, crowned the top seed this season, showcased a dominant performance led by their playmaker Nasir Core.

Miami punched its ticket to the finals after a thrilling semifinal against the Dallas Power, edging them 50-47. Lance Stephenson was pivotal for the 305, scoring 23 points along with grabbing 11 rebounds.

“We played hard and never gave up,” Stephenson said about the semifinal win. “Now, we have to stay focused for the championship.”

Michael Beasley supported Stephenson’s efforts, contributing 22 points. Beasley was also impressive in the semifinals, ranking in the top three for rebounds and steals while leading the league in blocks for that week.

As Miami prepares for the finals, their two-man game between Stephenson and Beasley will be crucial against Chicago’s solid defense.

Chicago has displayed consistent power through the season with Core facilitating the game effectively. He is one of only two players to have scored at least 12 points in every game this season.

Prior to the championship game, the Big3 All-Star Game will feature players from teams that did not make it to the finals, including Jordan Crawford and Greg Monroe on one team and Dwight Howard and Corey Brewer on the other. This exhibition is designed to highlight the league’s talent and provide entertainment for the fans.

The upcoming championship game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Big3 season, as both teams look to claim the coveted title.