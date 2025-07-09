Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival Set to Attract Thousands

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Windy City Smokeout, a popular annual country music festival, is set to take place this week outside the United Center. Running from July 10 to 13, the festival is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees each day.

Produced by Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, the four-day event will feature major acts including Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, and Bailey Zimmerman. Attendees will also enjoy a barbecue showcase from more than 20 pitmasters from Chicago and across the nation.

The festival has been a staple in Chicago’s vibrant country music scene since 2019. It combines great live music with delicious food, highlighting regional barbecue styles from around the country. Local favorites like Chicago Q and Smoque BBQ will be present alongside other vendors offering a variety of cuisines.

The schedule includes performances such as Bailey Zimmerman and Koe Wetzel on July 10, Old Dominion and Dylan Gossett on July 11, Kane Brown and Megan Moroney on July 12, and Jon Pardi and Riley Green on July 13.

General admission tickets do not cover food costs, but attendees can look forward to special events like the sold-out Sunday BBQ Brunch, featuring a Bloody Mary bar and bottomless mimosas.

The festival’s hours are from 2-10 p.m. on July 10-11 and from 1-10 p.m. on July 12-13. The box office is located at the intersection of Madison and Wood.