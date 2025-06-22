Chicagoland Prepares for Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks Shows

CHICAGO – As Independence Day approaches, cities across Chicagoland are gearing up for vibrant fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Many communities will host events filled with excitement, music, and firework shows throughout the holiday weekend.

Navy Pier will kick off its summer fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 1, continuing every Wednesday and Saturday until Labor Day. The iconic pier, located at 600 East Grand Avenue, is known for its summer fireworks, drawing large crowds each week.

In Barrington, the town will host its annual fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, following a parade earlier in the day. The show will take place at Barrington High School, located at 616 West Main Street.

Further south in Bartlett, the 2025 4th of July Festival will also take center stage. Fireworks are set to illuminate the sky at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. The event, held at Apple Orchard Community Park, will feature various festivities throughout the day.

Other local celebrations include Bridgeview’s Independence Day Celebration at Commissioners Park on July 3 at 9:15 p.m. and the Burr Ridge annual fireworks show at Walker Park at 5:30 p.m. on July 3.

Elk Grove Village will hold its July 4 celebration at 8 p.m. on the holiday, while Mount Prospect’s fireworks festival will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Melas Park. Northbrook’s display is expected to begin around dusk, with spectators gathering at Meadowhill Park.

More fireworks events are scheduled in suburbs like Lincolnshire, Naperville, Oak Lawn, and Wheaton, with local parks serving as popular viewing spots. For those interested, some displays last about half an hour, and many events start shortly after dusk.

As the holiday approaches, residents are encouraged to explore the extensive list of firework shows across the Chicagoland area, ensuring an exhilarating Fourth of July experience.