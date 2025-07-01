Chief Justice Roberts Defends Judiciary in Wake of Supreme Court Term

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Chief Justice John Roberts addressed a conference of judges on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of an independent judiciary while cautioning against political criticism of judges. His remarks came just a day after the Supreme Court concluded its term, which included significant rulings that have stirred public debate.

Roberts did not discuss specific court decisions but urged political figures to refrain from hostile commentary toward the judiciary. “I’ve been compelled over the past few years to make statements about people on one side of the aisle – their views on judges – and on the other side,” he stated. “It becomes wrapped up in the political dispute that a judge who’s doing his or her job is part of the problem.”

This statement hints at recent tensions between the judiciary and some political leaders. Notably, in March, Roberts responded to increasing criticism from the White House aimed at judges following decisions that contradicted former President Trump’s executive orders.

Despite earlier conflicts, the Supreme Court’s recent decisions have largely aligned with conservative viewpoints, providing the former president with more positive outcomes than setbacks. A recent example of this was a ruling on Friday related to nationwide court orders affecting his controversial executive actions.

Roberts concluded his speech with a reminder of the judiciary’s essential role, urging respect for judicial independence amidst political disagreements.