Chiefs Coach Hints at Dameon Pierce’s Potential Role vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday about running back Dameon Pierce’s availability for Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Reid indicated that Pierce will practice this week but did not commit to his playing time.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Reid said. “He’ll be in there, he’ll practice, and he’s been doing that, gradually working him in. Making sure that he is comfortable with what we’re doing.”

Pierce, who was signed to the Chiefs’ active roster shortly before Week 16, has not been active for a game this season. Reid acknowledged the importance of the final game for practice squad players, explaining that gaining game experience is vital for evaluation.

“I think for their careers it’s great to get stuff on tape – plays on tape,” Reid said. “I think it’s a good time to look at them in a game – a real game.”

The 25-year-old running back joined the Chiefs after being released by the Houston Texans, where he had recorded 10 rushes for 26 yards over four games this season. Since joining Kansas City, he has not participated in any game action.

Reid’s comments come during a disappointing season for the Chiefs, who have struggled with their running back situation. With the postseason out of reach, the team is focused on evaluating players for the future.

This weekend, the Chiefs will face the Raiders, marking the end of a challenging season. Reid hinted at the possibility of Pierce taking the field, but stressed that his performance in practice will dictate that decision.

<p“There’s a chance that he’d have a chance to get up there,” Reid said. “But I got to see that as we go here, see how he does with the rest of the practices here.”

The Chiefs’ running back depth chart has been under scrutiny this season, with players such as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading a struggling unit. Fans are eager to see if Pierce can bring a spark to the team during this final game.

Pierce’s performance against the Raiders could influence the Chiefs’ plans for the offseason, as they look to improve their backfield. While his future on the team remains uncertain, Reid confirmed that it’s an opportunity for him to showcase what he can do.