Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is not expected to finalize a multiyear contract extension before the team’s season opener, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

For the past six weeks, the Chiefs have had several discussions regarding an extension for McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro entering his fourth NFL season this Friday in São Paulo. The Chiefs will face off against the Miami Dolphins in that matchup.

At 24 years old, McDuffie is regarded as the Chiefs’ second-best defender, trailing only pass rusher Chris Jones. Ahead of practice on Sunday, McDuffie expressed a focus on the upcoming season rather than contract negotiations. He will earn a base salary of $2,613,066 this year.

“Moving forward now, really, it’s just about the season and about [Friday’s] game,” McDuffie said. “I’m not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let’s just go out there and have a great year.”

In the previous season, McDuffie showcased his skills by recording a career-high with two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and 59 tackles. He also had four quarterback hits and one forced fumble while proving his durability by playing 996 defensive snaps.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach commented last week, “We definitely have had dialogue. He’s a guy that’s obviously a special player. We’re going to continue that dialogue, and hopefully something gets worked out. I think things have been good. Trent is obviously going to be a priority.”

In July, the Chiefs signed cornerback Sauce Gardner to a record-breaking four-year, $120.4 million extension. This deal included $85.653 million guaranteed, establishing Gardner as the league’s highest-paid cornerback. For McDuffie to sign an extension this season, his contract would need to exceed Gardner’s terms, achieving the same status.

Veach noted that McDuffie, who was the highest draft pick of his tenure, has played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ achievements, including back-to-back Super Bowl wins. McDuffie has excelled during the postseason, contributing 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in ten games.

The Chiefs recently exercised the fifth-year option in McDuffie’s contract, guaranteeing his salary of $13.6 million for 2026. “I love being a Chief,” McDuffie stated in late July, expressing confidence that contract discussions would eventually progress.

Despite the urgent timeline of the upcoming season, Veach indicated that the team remains open to negotiating with McDuffie during this season. If an agreement cannot be reached, the Chiefs could place the franchise tag on him in 2027, a move that would limit his contract options to a one-year deal worth $20.186 million.