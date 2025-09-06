Sports
Chiefs Count on JuJu Smith-Schuster to Fill Rashee Rice’s Role
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their season without key wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is serving a six-game suspension. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is looking to JuJu Smith-Schuster as a vital replacement as the team prepares for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Friday in Brazil.
Smith-Schuster, 28, has shown promise throughout training camp. Reid praised his condition, stating, “JuJu had a great camp and he’s in the best shape he’s been in a long time.” The Chiefs are eager for Smith-Schuster to step into the void left by Rice, who was an explosive contributor to the offense last season.
Rice was a standout receiver during his brief time on the field, finishing with 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just three games. While Smith-Schuster may not possess Rice’s elite speed, he is known for his size and ability to work effectively in crowded areas.
Despite his injury history and not being as dynamic an athlete as Rice, Smith-Schuster remains a reliable option. His familiarity with quarterback Patrick Mahomes provides a layer of trust that the Chiefs will need as they navigate the early part of the season without multiple key players. In a critical moment last preseason, Smith-Schuster and Mahomes connected for a crucial third-down conversion, showcasing their ability to improvise well together.
With Rice sidelined alongside rookie Jalen Royals, who is dealing with knee tendonitis, the Chiefs’ receiving corps will greatly rely on Smith-Schuster and others like Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown to support Mahomes as the team seeks to avoid last season’s struggles.
“It won’t be just one guy. It’ll be multiple guys that will step up and make plays,” Mahomes said. The depth they have cultivated this offseason offers hope that the Chiefs can overcome this setback and showcase a high-octane offense.
As the Chiefs aim to preserve their chances of success early in the season, the stakes will be high for Smith-Schuster to deliver in his new role.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup