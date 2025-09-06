Chiefs Count on JuJu Smith-Schuster to Fill Rashee Rice’s Role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their season without key wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is serving a six-game suspension. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is looking to JuJu Smith-Schuster as a vital replacement as the team prepares for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Friday in Brazil.

Smith-Schuster, 28, has shown promise throughout training camp. Reid praised his condition, stating, “JuJu had a great camp and he’s in the best shape he’s been in a long time.” The Chiefs are eager for Smith-Schuster to step into the void left by Rice, who was an explosive contributor to the offense last season.

Rice was a standout receiver during his brief time on the field, finishing with 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just three games. While Smith-Schuster may not possess Rice’s elite speed, he is known for his size and ability to work effectively in crowded areas.

Despite his injury history and not being as dynamic an athlete as Rice, Smith-Schuster remains a reliable option. His familiarity with quarterback Patrick Mahomes provides a layer of trust that the Chiefs will need as they navigate the early part of the season without multiple key players. In a critical moment last preseason, Smith-Schuster and Mahomes connected for a crucial third-down conversion, showcasing their ability to improvise well together.

With Rice sidelined alongside rookie Jalen Royals, who is dealing with knee tendonitis, the Chiefs’ receiving corps will greatly rely on Smith-Schuster and others like Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown to support Mahomes as the team seeks to avoid last season’s struggles.

“It won’t be just one guy. It’ll be multiple guys that will step up and make plays,” Mahomes said. The depth they have cultivated this offseason offers hope that the Chiefs can overcome this setback and showcase a high-octane offense.

As the Chiefs aim to preserve their chances of success early in the season, the stakes will be high for Smith-Schuster to deliver in his new role.